Seres Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MCRB) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Analysts expect Seres Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MCRB) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.29) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Seres Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.36) and the highest is ($0.24). Seres Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.55) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seres Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.96) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.86). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.70) to ($1.02). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Seres Therapeutics.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 million.

A number of research firms recently commented on MCRB. ValuEngine upgraded Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Seres Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCRB. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC bought a new position in Seres Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 7,603.7% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 10,265 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Seres Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCRB stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.90. 332,834 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,242. The stock has a market cap of $269.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.53. Seres Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.02 and a fifty-two week high of $7.39.

About Seres Therapeutics

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs that are designed to treat disease by restoring the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. The company's advanced program is the SER-109, which is in Phase III clinical development for reducing recurrent clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

