Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) vs. XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) Financial Contrast

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) and XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.7% of Seres Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.7% of XOMA shares are held by institutional investors. 37.0% of Seres Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.9% of XOMA shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Seres Therapeutics and XOMA, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Seres Therapeutics 0 1 5 0 2.83 XOMA 0 0 2 0 3.00

Seres Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $8.50, suggesting a potential upside of 117.95%. XOMA has a consensus target price of $29.50, suggesting a potential upside of 20.85%. Given Seres Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Seres Therapeutics is more favorable than XOMA.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Seres Therapeutics and XOMA’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seres Therapeutics $34.51 million 8.04 -$70.28 million ($1.20) -3.25 XOMA $18.37 million 12.97 -$1.98 million ($0.23) -106.13

XOMA has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Seres Therapeutics. XOMA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Seres Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Seres Therapeutics and XOMA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seres Therapeutics -203.68% N/A -53.98% XOMA -18.01% -11.53% -3.94%

Volatility and Risk

Seres Therapeutics has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, XOMA has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Seres Therapeutics

Seres Therapeutics, Inc., a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs that are designed to treat disease by restoring the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. The company's advanced program is the SER-109, which is in Phase III clinical development for reducing recurrent clostridium difficile infection (CDI). It is also developing SER-287 that is in Phase IIb study in patients with active mild-to-moderate ulcerative colitis; and SER-401, which is in Phase Ib study in metastatic melanoma to augment the efficacy of anti-PD-1 immunotherapy. In addition, the company engages in the development of SER-301, an Ecobiotic microbiome therapeutic candidate for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; and SER-109, a donor-derived purified bacterial spore-based microbiome therapeutic candidate that is in Phase III clinical trial to correct dysbiosis in the colonic microbiome in the setting of recurrent CDI. Further, it is developing SER-262, a multi-strain Ecobiotic microbiome therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase Ib study for CDI antibiotic treatment; and SER-155, a microbiome therapeutic candidate to correct dysbiosis in patients following allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell or solid organ transplants. The company has license and collaboration agreement with Nestec Ltd. and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, as well as collaboration with AstraZeneca. The company was formerly known as Seres Health, Inc. and changed its name to Seres Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2015. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About XOMA

XOMA Corporation, a biotech company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has a pipeline of monoclonal antibodies and technologies to license to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to further their clinical development. Its proprietary product candidates include X213, an allosteric inhibitor of prolactin action; XMetA, an insulin receptor-activating antibody to provide long-acting reduction of hyperglycemia in Type 2 diabetic patients; IL-2, a therapy for metastatic melanoma and renal cell carcinoma; and PTH1R, an anti-parathyroid receptor pipeline to address unmet medical needs, including primary hyperparathyroidism and humoral hypercalcemia of malignancy. The company also licenses antibody discovery, optimization, and development technologies. It has research and development collaboration agreements with Novartis Vaccines and Diagnostics, Inc.; Novartis Pharma AG; Novartis International Pharmaceutical Ltd.; Rezolute, Inc.; and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited. XOMA Corporation was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

