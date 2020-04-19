Servicesource International Inc (NASDAQ:SREV) Short Interest Down 25.8% in March

Servicesource International Inc (NASDAQ:SREV) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 73,000 shares, a drop of 25.8% from the March 15th total of 98,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 272,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.75 per share, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 110,409 shares of company stock worth $84,751 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SREV. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Servicesource International during the 4th quarter worth $1,381,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Servicesource International during the 4th quarter worth $1,048,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Servicesource International during the 4th quarter worth $399,000. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Servicesource International during the 4th quarter worth $328,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Servicesource International during the 4th quarter worth $218,000. 66.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SREV shares. B. Riley increased their price target on Servicesource International from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine raised Servicesource International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Servicesource International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th.

Shares of SREV stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.07. The company had a trading volume of 214,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,927. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.99 and a 200 day moving average of $1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. Servicesource International has a 1-year low of $0.53 and a 1-year high of $2.10.

About Servicesource International

ServiceSource International, Inc operates as a digital customer journey experience company. Its solutions include lead generation, inside sales, outsourced sales operations, customer onboarding, customer success management, cross-sell and upsell, warranty conversion, account-based marketing, and channel recruitment and enablement, as well as renewals management services, such as the sale of maintenance and support service contracts for the products used by its clients' end-users.

