SF Capital (SFCP) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $714.00

SF Capital (CURRENCY:SFCP) traded up 14% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 19th. One SF Capital token can currently be bought for $0.0035 or 0.00000049 BTC on exchanges including Trade Satoshi and SouthXchange. SF Capital has a market cap of $352,147.06 and approximately $714.00 worth of SF Capital was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SF Capital has traded up 160.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About SF Capital

SF Capital's total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,999,500 tokens.

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SF Capital is www.sfcapital.io.

SF Capital Token Trading

SF Capital can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SF Capital directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SF Capital should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SF Capital using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

