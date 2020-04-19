Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK) will post ($0.02) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Shake Shack’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.14. Shake Shack reported earnings of $0.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 115.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Shake Shack will report full-year earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.48) to $0.52. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to $0.56. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Shake Shack.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $151.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.05 million. Shake Shack had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The business’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share.

SHAK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $71.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. CSFB decreased their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Shake Shack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $59.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $71.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shake Shack has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.81.

SHAK stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.50. 4,791,189 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,117,170. Shake Shack has a one year low of $30.01 and a one year high of $105.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.16 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.94.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 92.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 343.2% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the third quarter valued at approximately $184,000. 80.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

