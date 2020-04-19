Shift (SHIFT) Trading 5.2% Higher Over Last Week

Shift (CURRENCY:SHIFT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. One Shift coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0218 or 0.00000303 BTC on exchanges including Upbit, Livecoin, Bittrex and IDAX. Shift has a market capitalization of $302,768.98 and approximately $162.00 worth of Shift was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Shift has traded 5.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000887 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Shift

Shift (SHIFT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 12th, 2016. Shift’s total supply is 13,860,686 coins. Shift’s official Twitter account is @ShiftNrg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Shift is /r/ShiftNrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Shift is www.shiftnrg.org.

Shift Coin Trading

Shift can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Upbit, IDAX and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shift directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shift should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Shift using one of the exchanges listed above.

