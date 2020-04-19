ShipChain Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.39 Million (SHIP)

ShipChain (CURRENCY:SHIP) traded 12.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 19th. ShipChain has a market capitalization of $6.39 million and approximately $98,977.00 worth of ShipChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ShipChain token can now be purchased for about $0.0245 or 0.00000341 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC. During the last week, ShipChain has traded 395.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002676 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014105 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $197.59 or 0.02755005 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00224927 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00056790 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00050248 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000684 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000182 BTC.

ShipChain Profile

ShipChain’s launch date was December 8th, 2017. ShipChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 261,209,067 tokens. ShipChain’s official Twitter account is @ShipChain and its Facebook page is accessible here. ShipChain’s official website is www.shipchain.io. The Reddit community for ShipChain is /r/shipchain.

ShipChain Token Trading

ShipChain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShipChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ShipChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ShipChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

