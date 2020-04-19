Short Interest in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) Declines By 16.0%

Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,770,000 shares, a decline of 16.0% from the March 15th total of 5,679,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several analysts recently issued reports on A shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Cfra dropped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $85.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.13.

In other news, VP Mark Doak sold 3,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.81, for a total value of $292,832.14. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 135,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,371,173.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of A. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 260.0% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 360 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 1,116.1% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 377 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 450.7% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,530,000.

NYSE A opened at $79.55 on Friday. Agilent Technologies has a 12 month low of $61.13 and a 12 month high of $90.64. The stock has a market cap of $24.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.87 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical research company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.81. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 20.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.15%.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

