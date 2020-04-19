Short Interest in Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA) Drops By 16.1%

Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,100 shares, a decrease of 16.1% from the March 15th total of 47,800 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 22,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Shares of ARTNA traded up $0.36 on Friday, reaching $36.05. The stock had a trading volume of 32,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,781. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.55. Artesian Resources has a 12-month low of $30.01 and a 12-month high of $39.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $0.2496 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Artesian Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.50%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ARTNA. Boenning Scattergood reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Artesian Resources in a research report on Monday, March 16th. BidaskClub cut shares of Artesian Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Artesian Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Artesian Resources in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. boosted its position in shares of Artesian Resources by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 105,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,913,000 after purchasing an additional 4,493 shares in the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA grew its stake in shares of Artesian Resources by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 77,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,888,000 after buying an additional 5,316 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Artesian Resources by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 172,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,402,000 after buying an additional 5,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Artesian Resources by 76.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. 41.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services on the Delmarva Peninsula. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

