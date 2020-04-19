Short Interest in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Drops By 14.7%

Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,500,000 shares, a drop of 14.7% from the March 15th total of 6,450,800 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,850,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BLL. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Ball from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Ball from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $77.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Ball from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ball in a report on Monday, April 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.22.

Shares of BLL stock opened at $70.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $22.09 billion, a PE ratio of 42.04, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.57. Ball has a 52-week low of $51.26 and a 52-week high of $82.82.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.03. Ball had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 25.14%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ball will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 16,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $1,268,652.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 502,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,654,786.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 17,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.51, for a total value of $1,281,459.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 452,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,336,106.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ball during the 4th quarter worth about $876,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Ball by 136.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 2,549 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Ball during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,197,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Ball by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 56,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Ball by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 622,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,277,000 after purchasing an additional 18,254 shares in the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

