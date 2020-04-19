Short Interest in Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) Decreases By 15.6%

Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,280,000 shares, a decline of 15.6% from the March 15th total of 1,517,100 shares. Currently, 15.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 170,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.5 days.

In other Boston Beer news, CAO Matthew Donal Murphy sold 2,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.11, for a total transaction of $896,600.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman C James Koch sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.07, for a total transaction of $7,661,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,073 shares of company stock worth $27,463,560 over the last three months. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Boston Beer alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAM. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 357,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,213,000 after acquiring an additional 116,867 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Boston Beer during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,301,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 490,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,433,000 after acquiring an additional 75,759 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Boston Beer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,636,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Boston Beer by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 179,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,683,000 after purchasing an additional 61,512 shares in the last quarter. 72.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SAM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $424.00 to $402.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Beer in a research report on Sunday, April 12th. MKM Partners lowered shares of Boston Beer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $351.00 to $371.00 in a research report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price objective on shares of Boston Beer in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $451.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $436.46.

NYSE SAM opened at $403.80 on Friday. Boston Beer has a 12 month low of $263.36 and a 12 month high of $444.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $363.44 and a 200-day moving average of $375.38. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.13 and a beta of 0.58.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.18). Boston Beer had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The company had revenue of $301.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.08 million. On average, analysts expect that Boston Beer will post 9.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Beer Company Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, and Truly Hard Seltzer brand names.

Read More: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.