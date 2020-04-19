Short Interest in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) Drops By 15.9%

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,900,000 shares, a decrease of 15.9% from the March 15th total of 4,635,200 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 531,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.3 days.

Shares of CFFN traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.80. 458,982 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 662,605. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Capitol Federal Financial has a fifty-two week low of $10.01 and a fifty-two week high of $14.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 0.54.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16. Capitol Federal Financial had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 26.41%. The firm had revenue of $54.20 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Capitol Federal Financial will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CFFN. State Street Corp grew its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,079,960 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $42,442,000 after buying an additional 99,145 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the 4th quarter worth $184,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 86.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 8,447 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,905 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 4,643.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,500 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 29,857 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,578 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. 74.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Capitol Federal Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Capitol Federal Financial in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th.

Capitol Federal Financial Company Profile

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits.

