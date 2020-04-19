Short Interest in Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ:CRON) Declines By 16.0%

Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ:CRON) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,060,000 shares, a decrease of 16.0% from the March 15th total of 57,198,900 shares. Currently, 26.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 8,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ CRON traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.99. 4,424,304 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,264,791. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 2.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.09. Cronos Group has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $17.86.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRON. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Cronos Group during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 2,080.0% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Cronos Group by 2,812.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 8,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Cronos Group in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CRON shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Cronos Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Raymond James set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Cronos Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Bank of America cut shares of Cronos Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded Cronos Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

About Cronos Group

Cronos Group Inc, formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations MMPR. The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada.

