Short Interest in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Declines By 14.6%

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,440,000 shares, a decrease of 14.6% from the March 15th total of 2,858,400 shares. Currently, 5.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 423,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.8 days.

In other Diodes news, insider Richard Dallas White sold 33,102 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.44, for a total transaction of $1,603,460.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,770,530.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Julie Holland sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.14, for a total transaction of $156,455.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 67,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,236,692.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,352 shares of company stock worth $2,000,616. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Diodes alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DIOD. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Diodes in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Diodes during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Diodes by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Diodes by 185.1% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Diodes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000. 83.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DIOD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Diodes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Diodes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird raised Diodes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Diodes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Diodes from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Diodes has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Shares of NASDAQ DIOD opened at $47.27 on Friday. Diodes has a fifty-two week low of $30.51 and a fifty-two week high of $59.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.01.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. Diodes had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $301.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Diodes will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diodes Company Profile

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

See Also: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.