Short Interest in Dixie Group Inc (NASDAQ:DXYN) Decreases By 28.5%

Dixie Group Inc (NASDAQ:DXYN) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,900 shares, a drop of 28.5% from the March 15th total of 43,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DXYN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Dixie Group by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,007 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dixie Group by 73.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 46,698 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 19,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kopion Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dixie Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 1,070,553 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 17,180 shares in the last quarter. 37.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dixie Group stock opened at $0.72 on Friday. Dixie Group has a twelve month low of $0.34 and a twelve month high of $2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $10.60 million, a P/E ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.87 and its 200 day moving average is $1.27.

Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The textile maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Dixie Group had a negative return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 4.08%. The business had revenue of $90.14 million for the quarter.

About Dixie Group

The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products for residential and commercial applications primarily in the United States. It offers residential carpets and custom rugs, specialty carpets and rugs, residential tufted broadloom and rugs, and broadloom and modular carpet tiles.

