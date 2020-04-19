Short Interest in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EIGR) Drops By 27.4%

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EIGR) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 698,400 shares, a decrease of 27.4% from the March 15th total of 961,600 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 366,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:EIGR traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 255,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,819. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.05 million, a PE ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.45. Eiger Biopharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $4.55 and a twelve month high of $15.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.15 and a 200 day moving average of $10.99. The company has a quick ratio of 5.92, a current ratio of 5.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.30). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eiger Biopharmaceuticals will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EIGR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their target price on shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.34.

In other news, VP Eldon C. Mayer III purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.52 per share, for a total transaction of $67,600.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,600. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EIGR. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 442,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,594,000 after buying an additional 11,458 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 302,671 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,509,000 after buying an additional 9,212 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 107,891 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after buying an additional 6,848 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 79,027 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 19,347 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,085 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead program is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treating hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection.

