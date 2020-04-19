Short Interest in Envision Solar International (NASDAQ:EVSI) Drops By 14.8%

Envision Solar International (NASDAQ:EVSI) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 171,800 shares, a drop of 14.8% from the March 15th total of 201,600 shares. Approximately 4.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 91,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Envision Solar International stock opened at $7.14 on Friday. Envision Solar International has a 52 week low of $3.90 and a 52 week high of $12.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.35.

Envision Solar International (NASDAQ:EVSI) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter. Envision Solar International had a negative return on equity of 92.81% and a negative net margin of 76.97%. The firm had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Envision Solar International stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Envision Solar International (NASDAQ:EVSI) by 279.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,507 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,928 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 1.00% of Envision Solar International worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 10.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EVSI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Envision Solar International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Envision Solar International in a report on Friday, February 28th.

About Envision Solar International

Envision Solar International, Inc, together with its subsidiary, invents, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions in the United States and internationally. The company focuses on creating renewably energized products for electric vehicle and drone charging, outdoor media and branding, and energy security.

