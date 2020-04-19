Short Interest in First Citizens BancShares Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Drops By 28.1%

First Citizens BancShares Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 92,000 shares, a decline of 28.1% from the March 15th total of 128,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

FCNCA opened at $336.00 on Friday. First Citizens BancShares has a fifty-two week low of $276.08 and a fifty-two week high of $542.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $351.89 and a 200-day moving average of $473.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.40.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $9.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 25.13% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The firm had revenue of $431.52 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%.

In other news, major shareholder Olivia Britton Holding bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.52 per share, with a total value of $43,040.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 554,020 shares in the company, valued at $11,922,510.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 88.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 68 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 179.2% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 134 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the 4th quarter worth $127,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC bought a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Institutional investors own 46.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers. Its deposit products include checking, savings, money market and time deposit accounts. The company's loan products portfolio comprises commercial construction and land development, commercial mortgage, commercial and industrial, lease financing, and other commercial real estate loans; and noncommercial construction and land development, residential mortgage, revolving mortgage, consumer loans, and construction and land development loans.

