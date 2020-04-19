Short Interest in Garrett Motion Inc (NYSE:GTX) Decreases By 25.9%

Garrett Motion Inc (NYSE:GTX) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,070,000 shares, a decline of 25.9% from the March 15th total of 2,793,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other news, SVP Thierry Mabru sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.56, for a total value of $65,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 200,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,318,297.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Olivier Rabiller sold 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.56, for a total transaction of $288,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 710,672 shares in the company, valued at $4,662,008.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Garrett Motion by 86.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,764 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Garrett Motion by 184.1% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 8,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 5,527 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Garrett Motion by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 9,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Garrett Motion during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Garrett Motion during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GTX traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 576,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,159,911. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.41. Garrett Motion has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $19.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.44.

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.27. Garrett Motion had a net margin of 9.64% and a negative return on equity of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $830.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Garrett Motion will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Garrett Motion from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Garrett Motion from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Garrett Motion in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Garrett Motion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Garrett Motion presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Garrett Motion Inc designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers and the aftermarket worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers. Its integrated vehicle health management tools detect intermittent faults and anomalies to provide understanding of the real-time health of a vehicle system.

