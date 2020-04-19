Short Interest in Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) Drops By 15.7%

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300,000 shares, a decline of 15.7% from the March 15th total of 1,543,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 182,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.1 days. Approximately 5.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HROW. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Harrow Health during the 4th quarter valued at $738,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Harrow Health during the first quarter valued at $231,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Harrow Health by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 117,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 48,600 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Harrow Health by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 641,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,988,000 after acquiring an additional 29,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Harrow Health during the 4th quarter worth about $134,000. 38.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Harrow Health from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harrow Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Harrow Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.33.

Harrow Health stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.50. 108,996 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 196,226. Harrow Health has a 12-month low of $3.33 and a 12-month high of $8.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.77.

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. Harrow Health had a net margin of 0.33% and a negative return on equity of 24.85%. The firm had revenue of $12.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.03 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Harrow Health will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Harrow Health

Harrow Health, Inc owns a portfolio of healthcare businesses, primarily ophthalmology pharmaceutical compounding business, ImprimisRx, in the United States. It develops, produces, and sells medications, including ophthalmology focused compounding formulations; and sterile and non-sterile compounded medications to physicians and patients.

