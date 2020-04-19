Short Interest in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Drops By 27.9%

Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 413,300 shares, a drop of 27.9% from the March 15th total of 573,400 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 264,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

HRI stock opened at $21.23 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $571.43 million, a P/E ratio of 13.10, a PEG ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 3.18. Herc has a one year low of $11.81 and a one year high of $50.81.

Get Herc alerts:

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The transportation company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.36). Herc had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The business had revenue of $540.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. Herc’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Herc will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HRI. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Herc during the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Herc during the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,610,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Herc during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,966,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Herc by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 333,860 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,338,000 after purchasing an additional 11,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Herc by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 33,131 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. 96.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HRI shares. ValuEngine lowered Herc from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Herc from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Herc from $60.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Herc from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.50.

Herc Company Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

Featured Story: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for Herc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.