Short Interest in Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC) Drops By 25.6%

Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 909,900 shares, a decrease of 25.6% from the March 15th total of 1,222,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 382,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In related news, CEO Paul H. Layne purchased 994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $110.12 per share, for a total transaction of $109,459.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,231,030.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Paul H. Layne purchased 4,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.01 per share, for a total transaction of $202,040.40. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,868,923.71. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 8,830 shares of company stock valued at $659,766 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HHC. Boyar Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Howard Hughes by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Howard Hughes by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Investors Inc. lifted its stake in Howard Hughes by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Independent Investors Inc. now owns 34,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,422,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HHC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Howard Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. BWS Financial reduced their price target on shares of Howard Hughes from $150.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Howard Hughes from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th.

NYSE:HHC traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $51.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 579,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 766,048. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.40 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.18. Howard Hughes has a 12-month low of $35.10 and a 12-month high of $135.42.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.77. The business had revenue of $284.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.45 million. Howard Hughes had a return on equity of 2.21% and a net margin of 5.69%. The company’s revenue was down 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Howard Hughes will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns 15 retail, 28 office, 8 multi-family, and 4 hospitality properties, as well as 10 other operating assets and investments primarily located and around The Woodlands, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; New York, New York; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawai’i.

