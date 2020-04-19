Short Interest in Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) Declines By 15.1%

Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,390,000 shares, a decline of 15.1% from the March 15th total of 1,637,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 264,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days. Approximately 4.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of IMMR opened at $6.35 on Friday. Immersion has a one year low of $4.23 and a one year high of $10.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.08 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.10.

Get Immersion alerts:

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $11.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.00 million. Immersion had a negative return on equity of 21.66% and a negative net margin of 55.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Immersion will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Immersion by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 565,501 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,326,000 after acquiring an additional 59,106 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Immersion by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,456 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 3,447 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Immersion in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Immersion by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 131,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 15,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Immersion by 37,346.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,485 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 10,457 shares in the last quarter. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IMMR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Immersion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Immersion from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Immersion has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.25.

Immersion Company Profile

Immersion Corporation creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its technologies allow people to use their sense of touch when they engage with various digital products. The company offers TouchSense Lite and TouchSense Premium patent licenses, haptic technologies to original equipment manufacturers.

Read More: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Immersion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immersion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.