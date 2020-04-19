Short Interest in Knoll Inc (NYSE:KNL) Grows By 9.4%

Knoll Inc (NYSE:KNL) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 678,100 shares, an increase of 9.4% from the March 15th total of 619,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 480,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Knoll stock traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 527,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,312. Knoll has a fifty-two week low of $7.74 and a fifty-two week high of $28.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $456.38 million, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.97.

Knoll (NYSE:KNL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $371.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.82 million. Knoll had a return on equity of 23.64% and a net margin of 4.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.98%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KNL. ValuEngine raised shares of Knoll from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Knoll from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Sidoti cut shares of Knoll to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Cfra cut shares of Knoll from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Knoll from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Knoll has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Skyline Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of Knoll by 1.6% during the first quarter. Skyline Asset Management LP now owns 343,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,549,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Knoll by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,288,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,810,000 after purchasing an additional 240,251 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Knoll by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 584,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,767,000 after acquiring an additional 90,846 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Knoll during the 4th quarter worth about $27,593,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Knoll by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 705,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,818,000 after purchasing an additional 15,245 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

Knoll, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial and residential furniture, accessories, and coverings for the workplace and residential markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Office and Lifestyle segments.

