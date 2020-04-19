Short Interest in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Drops By 15.7%

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 594,100 shares, a decline of 15.7% from the March 15th total of 705,000 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 149,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Shares of Littelfuse stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $135.09. 128,303 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,587. Littelfuse has a fifty-two week low of $103.63 and a fifty-two week high of $206.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $136.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.18.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.02. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $338.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. Littelfuse’s revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Littelfuse will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Littelfuse news, SVP Matthew Cole sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total transaction of $36,732.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $647,952.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William P. Noglows sold 623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.71, for a total transaction of $115,697.33. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,307 shares in the company, valued at $4,514,052.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,823 shares of company stock worth $892,429 in the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Littelfuse during the 3rd quarter worth about $899,000. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Littelfuse by 346.8% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 26,533 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,076,000 after buying an additional 20,595 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Littelfuse during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Littelfuse during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. grew its stake in Littelfuse by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 12,399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the period. 97.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $202.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. CL King upped their price target on Littelfuse from $199.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cross Research downgraded Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, BidaskClub cut Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Littelfuse has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.33.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products worldwide. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, silicon carbide, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, and silicon carbide diodes, as well as insulated gate bipolar transistors.

