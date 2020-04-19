Short Interest in Livexlive Media Inc (NASDAQ:LIVX) Declines By 27.9%

Livexlive Media Inc (NASDAQ:LIVX) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700,000 shares, a decline of 27.9% from the March 15th total of 3,745,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 213,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.6 days. Approximately 5.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Livexlive Media by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 387,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 14,352 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Livexlive Media by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 14,551 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Livexlive Media by 56.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 14,788 shares during the last quarter. CSS LLC IL bought a new position in Livexlive Media in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Livexlive Media during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Livexlive Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price target on shares of Livexlive Media from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.83.

Livexlive Media stock opened at $2.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $111.87 million, a PE ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.60. Livexlive Media has a one year low of $0.72 and a one year high of $5.19.

Livexlive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.80 million. Livexlive Media had a negative return on equity of 1,178.80% and a negative net margin of 105.75%. Sell-side analysts expect that Livexlive Media will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Livexlive Media

LiveXLive Media, Inc engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, and music-related streaming and video content. The company operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform, as well as Slacker Radio, a streaming music service; and produces original music-related content.

