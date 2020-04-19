Short Interest in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Rises By 8.3%

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,770,000 shares, a growth of 8.3% from the March 15th total of 1,635,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 651,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in ManpowerGroup by 303.1% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 778 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in ManpowerGroup during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in ManpowerGroup during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in ManpowerGroup during the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in ManpowerGroup during the 3rd quarter worth $212,000. 93.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MAN traded up $3.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.74. 647,676 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 631,450. ManpowerGroup has a twelve month low of $49.57 and a twelve month high of $100.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.11. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 2.23%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. On average, analysts expect that ManpowerGroup will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MAN has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays lowered ManpowerGroup from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on ManpowerGroup from $95.00 to $67.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. CL King dropped their target price on ManpowerGroup from $107.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine raised ManpowerGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on ManpowerGroup from $92.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.80.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

