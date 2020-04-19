Short Interest in Maxar Technologies Inc (NYSE:MAXR) Decreases By 15.0%

Maxar Technologies Inc (NYSE:MAXR) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,200,000 shares, a drop of 15.0% from the March 15th total of 9,644,800 shares. Approximately 13.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 435.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,683,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,058,000 after purchasing an additional 4,622,138 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 785,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,309,000 after purchasing an additional 37,315 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 3,349.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 642,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,069,000 after purchasing an additional 623,908 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 544,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,527,000 after purchasing an additional 148,338 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $8,075,000. 73.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maxar Technologies stock opened at $10.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.84. Maxar Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $4.52 and a fifty-two week high of $21.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. Maxar Technologies’s payout ratio is -1.90%.

MAXR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised Maxar Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Maxar Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc, a space and geospatial intelligence company, provides space technology solutions for commercial and government customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Space Systems, Imagery, and Services. The Space Systems segment supplies space and ground based infrastructure and information solutions, including communication and imaging satellites, satellite payloads and antenna subsystems, space-based and airborne surveillance solutions, and robotic systems and associated ground infrastructure and support services for communications and surveillance and intelligence applications.

