Short Interest in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Drops By 16.0%

MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,450,000 shares, a decline of 16.0% from the March 15th total of 1,726,100 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 512,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

In other news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.23, for a total transaction of $651,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Get MAXIMUS alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MMS. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MAXIMUS in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of MAXIMUS in the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in MAXIMUS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in MAXIMUS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in MAXIMUS by 96.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,007 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

MMS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MAXIMUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. TheStreet downgraded MAXIMUS from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on MAXIMUS from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

Shares of MAXIMUS stock traded up $2.70 on Friday, reaching $65.06. The stock had a trading volume of 472,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,230. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.79. MAXIMUS has a 1 year low of $46.42 and a 1 year high of $82.02. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 0.85.

MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The health services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91. MAXIMUS had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 20.54%. The business had revenue of $818.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. MAXIMUS’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that MAXIMUS will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. MAXIMUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.11%.

About MAXIMUS

MAXIMUS, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. The company's Health Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments for state, provincial, and national government programs, including Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, Health Assessment Advisory Service contract, and Preadmission Screening and Resident Reviews.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for MAXIMUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAXIMUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.