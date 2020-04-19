Short Interest in MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) Declines By 16.0%

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 92,100 shares, a drop of 16.0% from the March 15th total of 109,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut MidWestOne Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine lowered MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th.

In other news, Director Douglas H. Greeff acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.75 per share, with a total value of $43,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,695. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard J. Hartig acquired 1,000 shares of MidWestOne Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 5,500 shares of company stock worth $146,380. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MOFG. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC increased its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 347.4% in the fourth quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 88,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,207,000 after acquiring an additional 68,723 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $224,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 214,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,534,000 after acquiring an additional 16,761 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $798,000. 71.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MOFG traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.30. The stock had a trading volume of 42,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,409. MidWestOne Financial Group has a 12-month low of $15.62 and a 12-month high of $39.03. The firm has a market cap of $291.28 million, a P/E ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.62.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $48.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.90 million. MidWestOne Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 20.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MidWestOne Financial Group will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MidWestOne Financial Group

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company. It operates through the following subsidiaries: MidWestOne Bank and MidWestOne Insurance Services, Inc The MidWestOne Bank provides retail banking services, which include deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts and other time deposits.

