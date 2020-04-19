Short Interest in Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) Decreases By 16.8%

Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 133,300 shares, a decrease of 16.8% from the March 15th total of 160,200 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 60,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Miller Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th.

MLR stock opened at $26.90 on Friday. Miller Industries has a 12 month low of $25.25 and a 12 month high of $38.18. The firm has a market cap of $306.66 million, a PE ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter. Miller Industries had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The business had revenue of $203.14 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Miller Industries by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,338,777 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $49,709,000 after acquiring an additional 15,182 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Miller Industries by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 373,409 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $13,865,000 after acquiring an additional 8,488 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Miller Industries by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 348,498 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $12,939,000 after acquiring an additional 46,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Miller Industries by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 216,728 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,047,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Miller Industries by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 146,841 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,451,000 after acquiring an additional 5,633 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Miller Industries Company Profile

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of towing and recovery equipment. It offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flat-bed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms that are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

