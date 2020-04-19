Short Interest in Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR) Drops By 26.9%

Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, a decline of 26.9% from the March 15th total of 1,627,400 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 652,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

MNR has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.57.

In other news, Director Samuel A. Landy sold 6,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total transaction of $89,488.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Samuel A. Landy sold 7,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.39, for a total transaction of $89,684.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 242,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,767,280.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 7,051 shares of company stock worth $83,140. 3.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MNR. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Monmouth R.E. Inv. in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. in the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. 67.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monmouth R.E. Inv. stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.50. The stock had a trading volume of 511,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 763,993. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.15. Monmouth R.E. Inv. has a one year low of $8.42 and a one year high of $15.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 8.86 and a quick ratio of 8.86.

Monmouth R.E. Inv. (NYSE:MNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.18). Monmouth R.E. Inv. had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 38.88%. The firm had revenue of $41.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.64 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Monmouth R.E. Inv. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Monmouth R.E. Inv.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.00%.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 113 properties containing a total of approximately 21.8 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 30 states.

