Short Interest in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Drops By 14.7%

Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,150,000 shares, a drop of 14.7% from the March 15th total of 23,631,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,720,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $124.69 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.04. The company has a market cap of $300.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.41. Procter & Gamble has a 52-week low of $94.34 and a 52-week high of $128.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 6.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 65.93%.

In other news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 58,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total value of $7,341,341.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 284,069 shares in the company, valued at $35,772,809.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 37,385 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $4,720,977.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,600,919.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,682 shares of company stock worth $12,441,819 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 126.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 64.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, January 24th. Argus upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $127.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $130.00 to $128.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.38.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

