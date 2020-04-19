Short Interest in Seneca Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:SNCA) Increases By 12.1%

Seneca Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:SNCA) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, an increase of 12.1% from the March 15th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,820,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Seneca Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Seneca Biopharma stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seneca Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:SNCA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 258,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 6.70% of Seneca Biopharma as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 6.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SNCA remained flat at $$0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday. 87,987 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,520. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $7.72 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.57. Seneca Biopharma has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $11.60.

Seneca Biopharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of nervous system therapies based on its proprietary human neuronal stem cells and small molecule compounds. The company's stem cell based technology enables the isolation and expansion of human neural stem cells from various areas of the developing human brain and spinal cord enabling the generation of physiologically relevant human neurons of various types.

