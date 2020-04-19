Shutterstock Inc (NYSE:SSTK) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shutterstock Inc (NYSE:SSTK) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 293,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,885 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.83% of Shutterstock worth $12,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SSTK. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shutterstock by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 30,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shutterstock by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Shutterstock by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Shutterstock by 182.8% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Shutterstock by 20.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. 60.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SSTK opened at $35.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 64.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.60. Shutterstock Inc has a 1 year low of $28.76 and a 1 year high of $47.13.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $166.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.54 million. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 3.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Shutterstock Inc will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Shutterstock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 11th.

Shutterstock, Inc provides digital content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers digital imagery services that include licensed photographs, vectors, illustrations, and video clips, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and video content; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects that are used to complement digital imagery.

