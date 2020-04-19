Siemens Healthineers AG (ETR:SHL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Siemens Healthineers AG (ETR:SHL) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €40.22 ($46.77).

SHL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Nord/LB set a €52.00 ($60.47) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €43.00 ($50.00) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Monday, March 23rd.

Get Siemens Healthineers alerts:

ETR:SHL opened at €37.12 ($43.16) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.09 billion and a PE ratio of 24.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €35.25 and its 200 day moving average is €39.66. Siemens Healthineers has a 12 month low of €28.50 ($33.14) and a 12 month high of €45.20 ($52.56).

Siemens Healthineers Company Profile

Siemens Healthineers AG develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, advanced therapies, and diagnostic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. It operates in three operating segments: Imaging, Advanced Therapies, and Diagnostics. The Imaging segment provides diagnostic imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions.

Read More: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Healthineers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Healthineers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.