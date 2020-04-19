Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.30.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Sierra Wireless from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sierra Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sierra Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Raymond James set a $13.00 price target on shares of Sierra Wireless and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Sierra Wireless from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15,633 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 5,334 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless during the third quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 1,048.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,116 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 8,322 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SWIR opened at $8.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.36 and a 200 day moving average of $8.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 1.84. Sierra Wireless has a 12-month low of $4.31 and a 12-month high of $14.55.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $174.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.40 million. Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 9.89% and a negative return on equity of 4.32%. Sell-side analysts predict that Sierra Wireless will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

About Sierra Wireless

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cellular wireless devices, and provide services in the wireless communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Solutions segment offers embedded cellular modules, short range wireless modules, global navigation satellite system modules, software, and tools to integrate wireless connectivity into various products and solutions for OEM customers, including the embedded wireless modules product portfolio; cloud-based remote device and data management solutions; and Legato, an open source Linux-based platform.

