Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Now Covered by Compass Point

Stock analysts at Compass Point began coverage on shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Compass Point’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.00% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Signature Bank from $165.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group cut their target price on Signature Bank from $170.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. BidaskClub lowered Signature Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Signature Bank from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Signature Bank from $152.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Signature Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.18.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

Shares of Signature Bank stock traded down $1.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $88.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 443,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,179. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.15, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.65. Signature Bank has a 1-year low of $68.98 and a 1-year high of $148.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.16.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $345.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.91 million. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 30.36%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBNY. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in shares of Signature Bank by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Signature Bank by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 457 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Signature Bank by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,690 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its position in shares of Signature Bank by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 4,699 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

Featured Article: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.