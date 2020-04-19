Silverway (SLV) Price Hits $0.0002 on Top Exchanges

Silverway (CURRENCY:SLV) traded down 11.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. Silverway has a market cap of $35,536.48 and $6,893.00 worth of Silverway was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Silverway has traded down 78.7% against the US dollar. One Silverway token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinsbit, CoinLim and BitMart.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,233.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $236.56 or 0.03270329 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000936 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002126 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.50 or 0.00767230 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005404 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013871 BTC.

About Silverway

Silverway is a token. Silverway’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,009,999 tokens. Silverway’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Silverway is medium.com/silverwayplatform. The official website for Silverway is silverway.io.

Buying and Selling Silverway

Silverway can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsbit, CoinLim and BitMart. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Silverway directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Silverway should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Silverway using one of the exchanges listed above.

