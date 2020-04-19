Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $124.93.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SPG. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $168.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Shares of Simon Property Group stock traded up $3.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,253,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,967,975. Simon Property Group has a one year low of $42.25 and a one year high of $180.06. The company has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.42, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by ($1.29). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 65.24%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO David Simon acquired 150,000 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.83 per share, with a total value of $9,124,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz acquired 1,500 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.88 per share, for a total transaction of $97,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,298,957.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 350,072 shares of company stock valued at $19,745,593 over the last quarter. 8.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPG. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 3,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Group grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 20,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,021,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. 91.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Featured Story: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.