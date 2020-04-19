SingularDTV (SNGLS) Trading Up 5.4% Over Last Week

SingularDTV (CURRENCY:SNGLS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. Over the last seven days, SingularDTV has traded 5.4% higher against the dollar. One SingularDTV token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000090 BTC on exchanges including Binance, OKEx, Braziliex and Ethfinex. SingularDTV has a total market capitalization of $3.89 million and approximately $240,179.00 worth of SingularDTV was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SingularDTV Token Profile

SingularDTV launched on October 2nd, 2016. SingularDTV’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. The official website for SingularDTV is singulardtv.com. SingularDTV’s official Twitter account is @SingularDTV and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SingularDTV is /r/SingularDTV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SingularDTV

SingularDTV can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, OKEx, Liqui, Binance, Livecoin, Braziliex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Ethfinex and ChaoEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularDTV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularDTV should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularDTV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

