SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,101,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 135,205 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 2.63% of SiteOne Landscape Supply worth $99,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 4th quarter valued at about $382,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at about $390,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 90,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,192,000 after acquiring an additional 19,891 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 113,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,407,000 after purchasing an additional 7,081 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 4th quarter worth about $822,000.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, EVP L Briley Brisendine, Jr. sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.87, for a total value of $248,101.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,271,850.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP L Briley Brisendine, Jr. sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $158,346.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,061 shares in the company, valued at $1,852,736.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,100 shares of company stock worth $4,989,347. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SITE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 4th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird cut SiteOne Landscape Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $89.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. SiteOne Landscape Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.63.

NYSE SITE opened at $76.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 42.45 and a beta of 1.17. SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc has a fifty-two week low of $53.29 and a fifty-two week high of $119.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $535.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.63 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 3.30%. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, fertilizer and control products, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lightings, and ice melt products, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, and blocks.

