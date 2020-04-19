Sixt SE (ETR:SIX2) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Sixt SE (ETR:SIX2) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €90.00 ($104.65).

SIX2 has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €80.00 ($93.02) price target on Sixt and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective on Sixt and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Warburg Research set a €97.00 ($112.79) price objective on Sixt and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sixt in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €113.00 ($131.40) price objective on Sixt and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th.

Sixt stock traded up €2.45 ($2.85) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €59.90 ($69.65). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,244. Sixt has a fifty-two week low of €33.30 ($38.72) and a fifty-two week high of €103.40 ($120.23). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.88, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €56.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is €81.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion and a PE ratio of 12.00.

About Sixt

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Rental and Leasing. The Vehicle Rental segment rents various utility vehicles and trucks; offers international holiday car rental services; provides mobility services for business travelers, as well as for sightseeing or special occasions; and offers luxury saloons, sports cars, SUVs, and car sharing products and transfer services.

