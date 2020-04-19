Skyline (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) Stock Rating Lowered by Royal Bank of Canada

Skyline (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued on Sunday, Benzinga reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Skyline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Skyline in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Skyline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Skyline from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Skyline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.17.

Shares of SKY stock opened at $16.83 on Friday. Skyline has a 52-week low of $10.82 and a 52-week high of $37.03.

Skyline (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $342.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.06 million. Skyline’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Skyline by 523.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 745,115 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,422,000 after buying an additional 625,524 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Skyline by 1,322.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 253,120 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,024,000 after buying an additional 235,320 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Skyline during the fourth quarter valued at $7,338,000. Walthausen & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyline during the fourth quarter valued at $7,015,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Skyline by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 912,903 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,939,000 after buying an additional 220,681 shares during the last quarter.

Skyline Corporation designs, produces, and markets manufactured housing, modular housing, and park models to independent dealers and manufactured housing communities in the United States and Canada. The company's manufactured housing models include two to four bedrooms, kitchen, dining area, living room, one or two bathrooms, kitchen appliances, and central heating and cooling products, as well as exterior dormers and windows, interior or exterior accent columns, fireplaces, and whirlpool tubs.

