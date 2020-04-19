SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Downgraded by Citigroup to Neutral

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Sunday, Benzinga reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $95.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of SL Green Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Bank of America downgraded shares of SL Green Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $87.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $85.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. SL Green Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.92.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

Shares of NYSE SLG opened at $51.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.64. SL Green Realty has a 12 month low of $37.50 and a 12 month high of $96.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.45.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($1.52). The firm had revenue of $218.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.14 million. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 21.83%. On average, analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in SL Green Realty by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,315,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $521,580,000 after buying an additional 103,875 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in SL Green Realty by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,182,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $292,370,000 after buying an additional 131,607 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in SL Green Realty by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,785,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,075,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SL Green Realty by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,629,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $149,512,000 after buying an additional 49,641 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in SL Green Realty by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,246,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,488,000 after buying an additional 18,109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

About SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and New York City's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of March 31, 2019, SL Green held interests in 96 Manhattan buildings totaling 46.4 million square feet.

Read More: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.