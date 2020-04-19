Slack (NYSE:WORK) Now Covered by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Slack (NYSE:WORK) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Slack’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.29) EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on WORK. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Slack in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Slack from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their target price on shares of Slack from $41.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Slack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Slack from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.83.

Shares of NYSE:WORK traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.10. 16,148,282 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,658,598. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.30. The company has a market cap of $16.36 billion and a PE ratio of -18.01. Slack has a 12 month low of $15.10 and a 12 month high of $42.00.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. Slack had a negative net margin of 90.58% and a negative return on equity of 138.05%. The firm had revenue of $181.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.24 million. Slack’s revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Slack will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Tamar Yehoshua sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total value of $1,387,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 203,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,637,939.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Allen Shim sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total transaction of $1,174,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,575,961. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,271,834 shares of company stock worth $28,064,015.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AH Equity Partners I L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Slack during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,628,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Slack by 142.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,336,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,370,000 after buying an additional 6,067,761 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Slack by 376.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,620,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,831,000 after buying an additional 5,231,846 shares during the last quarter. Spark Growth Management Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Slack during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,570,000. Finally, AH Equity Partners IV Parallel L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Slack during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,793,000. 47.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Slack Company Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

