Smart Sand Inc (NASDAQ:SND) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Smart Sand Inc (NASDAQ:SND) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.71.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Smart Sand from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Smart Sand from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Smart Sand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Smart Sand from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Smart Sand from $2.50 to $1.35 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sprott Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Smart Sand by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Smart Sand by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 343,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 13,356 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Smart Sand by 338.9% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 201,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 155,788 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in shares of Smart Sand during the fourth quarter worth $466,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Smart Sand by 4.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 183,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 8,376 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.59% of the company’s stock.

SND stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 271,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,402. Smart Sand has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $4.47. The stock has a market cap of $29.16 million, a PE ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.01.

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.06. Smart Sand had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The firm had revenue of $47.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.05 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Smart Sand will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Smart Sand

Smart Sand, Inc engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of industrial sands for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. The company sells its products primarily to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield service companies.

