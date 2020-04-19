SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) Short Interest Down 15.8% in March

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,220,000 shares, a decrease of 15.8% from the March 15th total of 37,092,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Approximately 43.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of SDC stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,191,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,991,163. SmileDirectClub has a 1-year low of $3.64 and a 1-year high of $21.10. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.55.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $196.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.50 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SmileDirectClub will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.44 per share, with a total value of $43,520.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in SmileDirectClub by 251.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,940,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,401,000 after acquiring an additional 5,681,300 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 78.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,220,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,407,000 after purchasing an additional 974,662 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,148,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,777,000 after purchasing an additional 153,189 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 2,061,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,218,000 after purchasing an additional 555,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 499.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,029,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,362 shares during the last quarter. 22.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SDC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered SmileDirectClub from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $9.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of SmileDirectClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $22.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SmileDirectClub presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.42.

SmileDirectClub Company Profile

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates a teledentistry platform that provides member's with a customized clear aligner therapy treatment in the United States and internationally. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment proprietary with a network of approximately 240 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck.

