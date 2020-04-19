SnowGem Reaches Market Cap of $304,169.04 (XSG)

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. In the last week, SnowGem has traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. One SnowGem coin can now be purchased for about $0.0126 or 0.00000175 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, Mercatox and STEX. SnowGem has a market capitalization of $304,169.04 and approximately $72,983.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SnowGem alerts:

FABRK (FAB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003803 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004264 BTC.

ZelCash (ZEL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Grimm (XGM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000052 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About SnowGem

SnowGem (XSG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 22nd, 2017. SnowGem’s total supply is 24,163,540 coins and its circulating supply is 24,086,448 coins. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. SnowGem’s official website is snowgem.org. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SnowGem

SnowGem can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Graviex and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowGem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SnowGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SnowGem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SnowGem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.