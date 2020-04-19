Somewhat Critical Press Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Share Price

News headlines about Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) have trended somewhat negative this week, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Union Pacific earned a media sentiment score of -1.67 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the railroad operator an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the news stories that may have impacted Union Pacific’s ranking:

NYSE:UNP opened at $149.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.79. Union Pacific has a 1 year low of $105.08 and a 1 year high of $188.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.15. The stock has a market cap of $97.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.07.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 32.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific will post 8.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.30%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UNP. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $200.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $200.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $205.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Bank of America upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $174.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.32.

In other news, COO Vincenzo J. Vena purchased 3,206 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $155.92 per share, with a total value of $499,879.52. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 19,966 shares in the company, valued at $3,113,098.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William J. Delaney III acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $138.20 per share, with a total value of $2,073,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,764,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

